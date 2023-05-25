Physicians' role sought for making tobacco-free Bangladesh

Speakers at a workshop called on physicians to play their role in making Bangladesh a tobacco-free country by raising awareness among people.

Physicians can utilise their respectful position for anti-tobacco campaigns, advising people to quit smoking, they said at the workshop, organised by the Bangladesh Blind Mission (BBM), held in the capital on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of a tobacco-free country, they sought the wholehearted support of the physician community, saying that national progress can not be achieved as tobacco is the big obstacle to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

About 21 physicians in Dhaka took part in the workshop, according to a press release.

Reminding physicians of their obligation to society, the speakers said that doctors should counsel patients and their family members while checking patients regularly.

Tobacco use is increasing among people in the country despite various anti-tobacco measures at the public and private levels, the press release reads.

BBM organised the event to involve doctors in an anti-tobacco campaign aimed at making the country tobacco-free by 2040.

Dr AHM Mustafizur Rahman, former VC of Jatiyo Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, attended as the chief guest, while Brigadier General (retd) Khondoker Mohammad Mozammel Haque was the special guest.

President of BBM Joel Ahmed gave a welcome speech, while Umme Kausar Sumona and Faria Sultana of BBM jointly moderated it.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam, an epidemiologist at Ispahani Eye Hospital, presented a key-note paper on the present situation of tobacco cessation challenges and ways forward

Dr Kaniz Afrin, deputy programme manager of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BADAS), presented another paper on sensitising health professionals regarding tobacco harm reduction.