PHQ orders all units to take all-out security measures during blockade

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:40 pm

File photo
File photo

Police headquarters has instructed all of its units – including specialised units – across the country to take all-out security measures to ensure the safety of people and their property as well as to protect state assets during the three-day blockade starting tomorrow.

The BNP and like-minded opposition parties on Sunday announced to enforce a three-day blockade of road, rail and waterways across the country from Tuesday morning demanding resignation of the government and holding the elections under a caretaker government

Jamaat also announced on Monday that it would enforce the blockades from Tuesday morning to Thursday evening.

Sources at the police headquarters said they have already given necessary directives to the police units across the country to beef up security alongside increasing vigilance to avert any untoward incidents during the countrywide blockade programme..

In a statement on Monday, the police headquarters requested the public to help by calling national emergency number 999 if any information on deterioration of law and order and vandalism across the country.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have taken security measures to ensure the safety of people's lives and property as well as to protect state assets to keep public life normal.

The RAB headquarters, in a press release this evening, said it will deploy more than 300 patrols of 15 battalions to ensure nationwide security.

In addition, nationwide intelligence monitoring activities will continue.

Special teams and striking force reserves have been kept to deal with any emergent situation. 

The RAB forces will be deployed round the clock across the country to prevent any acts of vandalism and violence.

Police headquarters / blockade

