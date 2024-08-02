In Photos: Protesters take to streets across country defying rain
Hundreds of thousands of protesters, comprising students, teachers, mothers, artists, and jobholders, took to the streets today (2 August) across the country defying rain amid heavy deployment of law enforcement agencies.
They painted the streets, cars, and walls with spray paints; held processions, rallies, and human chain programmes with banners, placards; and chanted slogans.
In Dhaka, following the Jummah prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque people marched toward Shahbagh via Paltan, Press Club and Matsya Bhaban. When the procession reached Shahbagh around 2pm and wanted to go towards TSC of Dhaka University, police of Shahbagh police station stopped them. Isolated clashes broke out during this time as seen by our correspondent at the location.
In addition, the mass processions by students in Sylhet, Habiganj, Khulna were obstructed by police. Police fired bullets, sounds granades and tear shells to disperse the crowd.