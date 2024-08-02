In Photos: Protesters take to streets across country defying rain

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 08:45 pm

Protesters in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka. Photo: TBS/Syed Zakir Hossain
Hundreds of thousands of protesters, comprising students, teachers, mothers, artists, and jobholders, took to the streets today (2 August) across the country defying rain amid heavy deployment of law enforcement agencies.    

Protesters at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka. Photo: TBS/Syed Zakir Hossain

They painted the streets, cars, and walls with spray paints; held processions, rallies, and human chain programmes with banners, placards; and chanted slogans. 

A poster lay down on the streets during a rally by artists, poets in Bangla Motor in Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Protesters in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
In Dhaka, following the Jummah prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque people marched toward Shahbagh via Paltan, Press Club and Matsya Bhaban. When the procession reached Shahbagh around 2pm and wanted to go towards TSC of Dhaka University, police of Shahbagh police station stopped them. Isolated clashes broke out during this time as seen by our correspondent at the location.

Protesters at a procession in Khulna. Photo: TBS
Heavy police presence in front of the National Press Club. Photo: TBS
In addition, the mass processions by students in Sylhet, Habiganj, Khulna were obstructed by police. Police fired bullets, sounds granades and tear shells to disperse the crowd. 

Protesters at a procession in front of the Khulna University in the rain. Photo: TBS
Students protest at Shahbagh in the capital on Friday 2 August). Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Poets, writers at a rally in Bangla Motor, Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Poets, writers at a rally in Bangla Motor, Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Poets, writers at a rally in Bangla Motor, Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Protesters gather in ECB Chattar of Mirpur. Photo: TBS/Md Jahidul Islam

Protesters gather near Central Shaheed Minar of Dhaka University in Dhaka. Photo: TBS
NSU students spray painting on the backside of an establishment. Photo: TBS

Poets, writers at a rally in Bangla Motor, Dhaka. Photo: TBS
