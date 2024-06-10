In photos: PM Hasina meets Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders after Modi's oath ceremony

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:11 pm

Related News

In photos: PM Hasina meets Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders after Modi's oath ceremony

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:11 pm

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Photo: X (Twitter)/@INCIndia
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Photo: X (Twitter)/@INCIndia

Sheikh Hasina was in the Indian capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.

Photo: Facebook profile of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Photo: Facebook profile of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend high-profile event in which top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Facebook profile of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Photo: Facebook profile of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Sheikh Hasina has expressed her willingness to work with the new government in the future to strengthen the ties.

Photo: High Commission of India in Dhaka/Facebook

He further highlighted that the relationship between the two nations has reached to a "new height" under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi.

Photo: High Commission of India in Dhaka/Facebook
Photo: High Commission of India in Dhaka/Facebook

"She has also invited PM Modi to visit Bangladesh," he noted.

Photo: High Commission of India in Dhaka/Facebook
Photo: High Commission of India in Dhaka/Facebook

Modi met with Sheikh Hasina and other visiting leaders after the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Photo: High Commission of India in Dhaka/Facebook
Photo: High Commission of India in Dhaka/Facebook

High Commission of India in Dhaka, in a Facebook post, wrote, "Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Hasina for gracing the occasion and reaffirmed India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

"Modi emphasized that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with its neighbours. In this context, he called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region." 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Sonia Gandhi / Rahul Gandhi / Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

12h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

48m | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

2h | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

2h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos