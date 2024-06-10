In photos: PM Hasina meets Sonia Gandhi, other Congress leaders after Modi's oath ceremony
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, along with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.
Sheikh Hasina was in the Indian capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers.
Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend high-profile event in which top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Sheikh Hasina has expressed her willingness to work with the new government in the future to strengthen the ties.
He further highlighted that the relationship between the two nations has reached to a "new height" under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi.
"She has also invited PM Modi to visit Bangladesh," he noted.
Modi met with Sheikh Hasina and other visiting leaders after the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
High Commission of India in Dhaka, in a Facebook post, wrote, "Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Hasina for gracing the occasion and reaffirmed India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.
"Modi emphasized that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with its neighbours. In this context, he called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region."