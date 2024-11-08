In photos: BNP rally in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:53 pm

BNP brought out a massive rally in the capital's Nayapaltan today (8 November) marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

BNP leaders and activists from various wards of Dhaka city and surrounding districts gathered in Nayapaltan in small processions to join the rally.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman virtually addresses a BNP rally in the capital&#039;s Nayapaltan on 8 November. Photo: TBS
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman virtually addresses a BNP rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on 8 November. Photo: TBS

After a brief address, the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the rally through a virtual address.

Photo: Focus Bangla
Photo: Focus Bangla

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke at the gathering.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Carrying banners, festoons, placards, and portraits of the party's top leaders, BNP activists are chanting slogans demanding elections and the withdrawal of cases against senior party leaders, including Tarique Rahman.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

BNP observed 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' on Thursday, commemorating the 'civil-military uprising' of 7 November 1975.

BNP activists in the capital's Nayapaltan area on 8 November. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

On 7 November 1975, amid political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from confinement in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for his ascent to power.

