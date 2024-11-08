In photos: BNP rally in Dhaka
BNP brought out a massive rally in the capital's Nayapaltan today (8 November) marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.
BNP leaders and activists from various wards of Dhaka city and surrounding districts gathered in Nayapaltan in small processions to join the rally.
After a brief address, the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the rally through a virtual address.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke at the gathering.
Carrying banners, festoons, placards, and portraits of the party's top leaders, BNP activists are chanting slogans demanding elections and the withdrawal of cases against senior party leaders, including Tarique Rahman.
BNP observed 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' on Thursday, commemorating the 'civil-military uprising' of 7 November 1975.
On 7 November 1975, amid political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from confinement in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for his ascent to power.