Phone thief drowns in Gulshan lake while trying to flee

Enthusiastic onlookers and passersby gathered along the Gulshan Lake road as the fire service rescue team attempted to recover the body of a mobile phone thief who drowned in the lake on the morning of Thursday, 6 June. Photo: TBS

A thief has drowned in Gulshan Lake while attempting to flee after stealing a mobile phone.

Fire Service and Civil Defense zone-3 official Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident and said, "After snatching the mobile phone this morning, the thief jumped into the water while trying to flee. He drowned in the lake after swimming some distance."

A firefighting rescue team has reached the scene, he added.

Baridhara Fire Service Station duty officer told The Business Standard that a diving team has begun the rescue operation.