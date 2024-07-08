Phone lost in Kolkata recovered from Chattogram

An iPhone 14 Plus which was reported missing in India's Kolkata has been recovered by Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) from the city's New Market area on Saturday (6 July).

An Indian citizen lost his iPhone 14 Plus in Kolkata, West Bengal, and lodged a complaint with the Maheshtala police station in April, Additional Deputy Commissioner (CMP Public Relations) Md Tarek Aziz said yesterday (7 July).

"A few days after losing the mobile, the plaintiff received an email stating that the lost phone had been activated in Chattogram City. He then contacted the official Facebook page of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and sent the location details to activate his General Diary [GD]," he added.

"Upon receiving the message, CMP's public relations wing assured him that maximum assistance would be provided to recover the mobile. The Detective Branch's Port-West Division was assigned to recover the phone. Despite no SIM card being inserted in the mobile, the intelligence department team identified four individuals who had smuggled the stolen phone from India to Chittagong", Md Tarek also said.

He said, the recovery operation led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Rabiul Islam of DB culminated in a raid at Jalsa Market in the New Market area under Kotwali police station in Chattogram city. Although the syndicate leader evaded capture, the iPhone was successfully recovered and returned to its rightful owner following due process, he added.

Md Tarek also said that this syndicate is known for smuggling stolen mobiles from India to Chattogram and sending expensive stolen mobiles from Bangladesh to India and Bhutan. Efforts to arrest the syndicate members are continuing.

The CMP's successful operation highlights the dedication and efficiency of the CMP in combating cross-border mobile theft and ensuring justice for victims, he added.