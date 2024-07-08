Phone lost in Kolkata recovered from Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 01:21 pm

Related News

Phone lost in Kolkata recovered from Chattogram

Although the syndicate leader evaded capture, the iPhone was successfully recovered and returned to its rightful owner following due process

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 01:21 pm
The lost IPhone 14 returned to the rightful owner. Photo: TBS
The lost IPhone 14 returned to the rightful owner. Photo: TBS

An iPhone 14 Plus which was reported missing in India's Kolkata has been recovered by Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) from the city's New Market area on Saturday (6 July).

An Indian citizen lost his iPhone 14 Plus in Kolkata, West Bengal, and lodged a complaint with the Maheshtala police station in April, Additional Deputy Commissioner (CMP Public Relations) Md Tarek Aziz said yesterday (7 July).

"A few days after losing the mobile, the plaintiff received an email stating that the lost phone had been activated in Chattogram City. He then contacted the official Facebook page of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and sent the location details to activate his General Diary [GD]," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lost iPhone in Kolkata recovered from Keraniganj after year-long effort by Dhaka police

"Upon receiving the message, CMP's public relations wing assured him that maximum assistance would be provided to recover the mobile. The Detective Branch's Port-West Division was assigned to recover the phone. Despite no SIM card being inserted in the mobile, the intelligence department team identified four individuals who had smuggled the stolen phone from India to Chittagong", Md Tarek also said.

He said, the recovery operation led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Rabiul Islam of DB culminated in a raid at Jalsa Market in the New Market area under Kotwali police station in Chattogram city. Although the syndicate leader evaded capture, the iPhone was successfully recovered and returned to its rightful owner following due process, he added.

Md Tarek also said that this syndicate is known for smuggling stolen mobiles from India to Chattogram and sending expensive stolen mobiles from Bangladesh to India and Bhutan. Efforts to arrest the syndicate members are continuing.

The CMP's successful operation highlights the dedication and efficiency of the CMP in combating cross-border mobile theft and ensuring justice for victims, he added.

Top News

Lost phone / Chattogram police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

5h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

23h | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

18m | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

15h | Videos
Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

Putin will not congratulate the new PM of UK

14h | Videos
Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

Terrible noise pollution in Barisal

4h | Videos