Philippines Postal Corporation launches commemorative cover, stamp celebrating Bangabandhu's birth centenary 

TBS Report  
09 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 04:29 pm

The Philippines Postal Corporation (Philpost) and Bangladesh Embassy in the Philippines launched the commemorative cover and stamp published by the Philpost on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Friday.

In a humble ceremony at the Bangladesh Embassy, Mr Norman Fulgencio, postmaster general and CEO of the Philippines Postal Corporation (Philpost) and Asad Alam Siam, Bangladesh ambassador, unveiled the commemorative cover and stamp, reads a press release.

Both the cover and the stamp contain the logo of the 'Mujib Borsho' and have been designed by the creative team of the Philpost. The Postmaster General and the Ambassador previously signed an agreement on the publication of it.

In his statement, the Postmaster General thanked the Embassy for partnering them in the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and said this would promote Bangabandhu's ideals and principles among ordinary Filipinos.

Paying deep tribute to the Father of the Nation, the Ambassador said that the cover and stamp would mark an important year of Bangladesh in the Philippines and common Filipinos would be interested to learn how Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led Bangladesh to independence and sacrificed his whole life for the betterment of his people.

He said that Bangabandhu's struggle for freedom and progress of his people has a resonance for all peace-loving people around the world including the Filipinos.   

The event was organised according to the local pandemic protocols and was attended by the high officials of the Philpost and the officials of the embassy. 

