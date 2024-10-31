Pharmacist Shahrear Zahedee awarded FAPA Ishidate professional award

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 09:15 pm
TBS Report

31 October, 2024, 09:15 pm

Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee has been awarded the prestigious Ishidate Award for his commendable contributions to the development of the pharmacy profession in Asia.

Dr Yolanda Robles, president of Federation of Asian Pharmaceutical Associations (FAPA), presented the award to Zahedee at the formal opening ceremony of the federation's 30th congress taking place in Seoul from 31 October to 2 November.

FAPA Ishidate Award is the recognition of Asian pharmacists renowned for their excellence and dedication to creating impact to society through their contributions in their fields of practice since 1986. 

Zahedee is the first Bangladeshi pharmacist to receive any such award from an international professional federation.

 

