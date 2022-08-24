Petrol pump owners demand 7% commission on sales

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 01:59 pm

Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Palm Owners' Association have placed a five-point demand, including the increase of commission on fuel sales to 7%.

The association's President Mohammad Nazmul Haque, during a press conference organised at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday, read out the demands aimed at stopping harassment in name of irregularities.

Meanwhile, a seven-day ultimatum has been issued to press home their demands.

A demonstration on 31 August from dawn to 11am will be observed in case of the authorities fail to meet the demands, they warned.

Earlier on Sunday (22 August), the association held a symbolic strike, supported by other associations involved in oil services.

During the strike, no pump owner bought oil from the depots in Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. However, the sale of oil from petrol pumps will remain uninterrupted.

The demands are –

  • The commission on fuel sales must be fixed on a percentage basis of fuel oil prices
  • Regular monitoring/drives to stop weight manipulation at pumps must not be conducted without a representative from BPC or the distribution company
  • Only BPC, the energy ministry and distribution companies will be allowed to check the documents of petrol pumps
  • The lease fee of the Department of Roads and Highways should be determined at a reasonable rate
  • Tank-lorry document inspections at the depo-gates only, and ensure separate parking stand and counter for tank-lorry drivers

