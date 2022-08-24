Petrol pump owners demand 7% commission on sales

Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents and Petrol Palm Owners' Association have placed a five-point demand, including the increase of commission on fuel sales to 7%.

The association's President Mohammad Nazmul Haque, during a press conference organised at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday, read out the demands aimed at stopping harassment in name of irregularities.

Meanwhile, a seven-day ultimatum has been issued to press home their demands.

A demonstration on 31 August from dawn to 11am will be observed in case of the authorities fail to meet the demands, they warned.

Earlier on Sunday (22 August), the association held a symbolic strike, supported by other associations involved in oil services.

During the strike, no pump owner bought oil from the depots in Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. However, the sale of oil from petrol pumps will remain uninterrupted.

The demands are –