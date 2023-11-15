Threats of violence directed at staff unacceptable and deeply troubling: US Embassy

The US Embassy in Bangladesh today issued a statement saying the recent threats of violence directed towards its personnel, including US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, is unacceptable and deeply troubling.

"We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the threatening rhetoric directed at Ambassador Haas with the Bangladeshi government, which has the obligation under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the security of US diplomatic missions and personnel," US Embassy Spokesperson Stephen Ibelli said in a statement on Wednesday (15 November).

Earlier, US Ambassador Peter Haas expressed deep concern over the violent political rhetoric that has been directed against the people in the US Embassy.

"The United States remains neutral in the upcoming elections, we want free and fair elections in a peaceful manner," said the ambassador following a meeting with the General Secretary of Awami League and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.

He also said, "We are on no political party's side. We call on all sides to de-escalate, to avoid violence, and try to figure out a way to have a dialogue without preconditions to help make the election conditions better."

US Ambassador Peter Haas visited Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat this morning to hand over an official letter - sent by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu – calling for "dialogue without preconditions" among three major parties – the Awami League, the BNP and the Jatiya Party.

After the half-an-hour meeting, Obaidul Quader clarified Awami League's stance by saying, "There is no time to think about dialogue anymore. That ship has sailed."

Earlier on 6 November, Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila's Chambol union chairman and Union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury threatened to beat Peter Haas.

He broadcast his statement live on his Facebook, according to media reports.

Following the incident, the United States on 9 November said they expect the host government of any country to take all appropriate measures to maintain the safety and security of their personnel and facilities.

"Safety and security of our diplomatic personnel and our diplomatic facilities is of utmost importance. I think such kind of violent rhetoric is deeply unhelpful," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel when asked about the remarks made by a local union-level Awami League leader Mujibul Haque Chowdhury.

Later on 10 November, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to take measures against the individual.