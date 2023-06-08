Pest control firm staff used pesticide in Bashundhara flat without safety measures: DB chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:06 pm

File photo
Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-or-Rashid has said the pest control staff sprayed pesticide in the apartment at Bashundhara Residential Area without ensuring proper safety measures.

The firm worked at the home of a family residing in Bashundhara, following which the family  members fell sick and two siblings died while undergoing treatment on Sunday (4 June). 

During a media briefing, DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid said they consulted with experts who told police that the pesticide used by the firm is typically used for garments factories, seed warehouses, and non-residential areas. 

"If it is used in residential flats, it renders the space inaccessible for approximately five days, requiring doors and windows to remain open for 24 hours prior to entry," he added. 

Police questioned the firm officials about the origins of the pesticides, their licensing status, and the proportions used in the chemical mixture. Unfortunately, the officials were unable to provide satisfactory responses, said Harun.

Speaking to The Business Standard today, the DB chief said, "Children and elderly suffer from various physical problems including breathing problems. Pesticide company officials needed to realise that cockroaches and other insecticides can be harmful to human life, especially in times of intense heat. But the company owners sprayed these pesticides with clumsy workers without realising the health risks or advising family members to take proper safety measures, resulting in the loss of two children's lives and illness of other family members."

