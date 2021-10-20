Person who 'kept Holy Quran at Cumilla mandap' reportedly a drug addict

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 10:46 pm

CCTV footage shows that a man holding an armour, which was a part of the idols at the mandap, was wandering in Nanuar Dighi area of Cumilla during the Durga Puja celebrations.

The police claimed that the man in the footage, identified as Iqbal Hossain, who left the Holy Quran at the mandap, was reportedly a drug addict.

Iqbal is the son of Nur Ahmed Alam, a fish trader, of Laskarpukur area of ​​Muradpur union in Cumilla city. Iqbal, the eldest among five siblings, went to school up to class five.

"He started taking drugs at the age of 15," said his mother Amena Begum. Ten years ago, Iqbal was stabbed in the stomach during a fight with his friends which caused him to bleed profusely.

Iqbal Hossain kept the Holy Quran at Cumilla mandap: Police

Amena Begum said Iqbal has been abnormal since then. He was beaten by the locals on allegations of theft.

"Iqbal used to play cricket well," said his mother.

Amena said that her son divorced his first wife after having a child and got married to another woman in Chauddagram Upazila. The couple has two children.

Amena Begum lamented that Iqbal used to torture his family members in various ways after taking drugs.

She added that Iqbal loved staying in shrines and used to visit the Akhaura shrine regularly.

Amena Begum claimed that Iqbal might have done this under the provocation and influence of others. She thinks that he is not intelligent enough to carry this act on his own. She said that Iqbal is not fond of the mandap.

Syed Sohail, councilor of Ward 17, said he had known Iqbal for the last 10 years. Iqbal used to work as a painter. Sometimes he also worked as a construction worker. Iqbal used to take yaba.

