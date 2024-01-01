Perform duty with utmost professionalism to ensure fair electoral environment: BGB DG

Border Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan inspects BGB’s base camps, installed on the occasion of the parliamentary polls, in Kushtia, Jhenaidah and Magura on Monday (1 January).

Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan has instructed all members of the BGB to carry out their duties with utmost professionalism to ensure a conducive environment during the 7 January national elections.

"Every member of BGB should be remain vigilant to prevent any kind of violence and vandalism on the day of voting and before and after the election," he said.

He issued the directives while interacting with BGB members while inspecting BGB's base camps, installed on the occasion of the parliamentary polls, in Kushtia, Jhenaidah and Magura on Monday.

He also urged the BGB members to perform their duties with the highest level of professionalism to maintain the overall law and order situation of the country during the elections so that voters come to the polling stations and exercise their voting rights.

The BGB DG visited BGB's base camps in Jhenaidah and Kumarkhali of Kushtia – under BGB Jashore region – and the Magura base camp yesterday.

BGB Jashore Region commander, Kushtia Sector commander, and the commanders of 47 BGB Battalion of Kushtia and 58 Maheshpur Battalion, and senior officials of the BGB headquarters, among others, were present.

