Perform duty with utmost professionalism to ensure fair electoral environment: BGB DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Perform duty with utmost professionalism to ensure fair electoral environment: BGB DG

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 09:47 pm
Border Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan inspects BGB’s base camps, installed on the occasion of the parliamentary polls, in Kushtia, Jhenaidah and Magura on Monday (1 January).
Border Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan inspects BGB’s base camps, installed on the occasion of the parliamentary polls, in Kushtia, Jhenaidah and Magura on Monday (1 January).

Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan has instructed all members of the BGB to carry out their duties with utmost professionalism to ensure a conducive environment during the 7 January national elections.

"Every member of BGB should be remain vigilant to prevent any kind of violence and vandalism on the day of voting and before and after the election," he said.

He issued the directives while interacting with BGB members while inspecting BGB's base camps, installed on the occasion of the parliamentary polls, in Kushtia, Jhenaidah and Magura on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also urged the BGB members to perform their duties with the highest level of professionalism to maintain the overall law and order situation of the country during the elections so that voters come to the polling stations and exercise their voting rights.

The BGB DG visited BGB's base camps in Jhenaidah and Kumarkhali of Kushtia – under BGB Jashore region – and the Magura base camp yesterday.

BGB Jashore Region commander, Kushtia Sector commander, and the commanders of 47 BGB Battalion of Kushtia and 58 Maheshpur Battalion, and senior officials of the BGB headquarters, among others, were present. 
 

Corporates

BGB Director General / JS polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

17m | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

14h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

11h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

3h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

5h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

2h | Videos