People's voice should reach policy levels to achieve dev goals: Rehman Sobhan

A communication gap between local people and the policy level is holding the government back from achieving its full developmental goals despite significant economic progress having been made in the country in recent years, said eminent economist Professor Rehman Sobhan.

He said there is a mismatch between data at the national level and the real experience of local people, which highlights some unaddressed problems that must be solved.

At a programme on "Public Hearing: National Development and Local Realities", held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital, he said after listening to the views of marginal and disadvantaged people at the local levels that the main objective should be to help people have their voice reach the policy level.

Rehman Sobhan said that the same problems of the migrant workers, Santal community, tea workers, and RMG workers have been discussed over the last few years.

"The main problem is that these problems are not being solved despite the government knowing of them," he said, adding that the minister of local government should have a mechanism to understand the reasons behind this.

He also suggested that the minister, who was present on the occasion, organise public hearings at the district and upazila levels.

The minister should take steps to learn which areas in the country are lagging behind in implementing SDGs, he said.

It will not be enough with 8% GDP growth to come by progress in literacy rates and poverty reduction unless these problems are resolved, the eminent economist added.

Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam was the chief guest at the event organised by Citizens' Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

Addressing corruption issues in the country, he said, "I will not say that the country has become corruption-free. There is corruption. We need to discuss the issue."

Centre for Policy Dialogue Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said that Bangladesh has witnessed development over the last 12 years. In this time, the life expectancy of people increased by three to five years, per capita income has also risen and the country will graduate from LDC status.

However, there is a feeling that all the people in the country are not getting the benefits of development, he said.

He said the major issue that came up in the hearings is that employment is still a big issue.

Dr Debapriya further said that the participation of women has increased in society but violence against them continues unabated. Although the literacy rate in the country has increased, there is a problem with the quality of education.

He said that there is a problem with providing quality healthcare to disadvantaged people.

Educationist Serajul Islam Choudhury said that the country has witnessed development but this development comes alongside inequality.

"The rights of the people have not been established yet," he said.

Among others, actor Mamunur Rashid, retired justice Mohammed Nizamul Huq, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Asaduzzaman Noor, Anu Mohammad and BNP's MP Barrister Rumin Farhana spoke at the programme.

Marginal and disadvantaged people from different districts of the country also participated at the programme to discuss the problems they face in their local areas.