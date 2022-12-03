People's voice should reach policy levels to achieve dev goals: Rehman Sobhan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

People's voice should reach policy levels to achieve dev goals: Rehman Sobhan

He suggested the local government minister organise public hearings at the district and upazila level

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 10:28 pm
Rehman Sobhan. Illustration: TBS
Rehman Sobhan. Illustration: TBS

A communication gap between local people and the policy level is holding the government back from achieving its full developmental goals despite significant economic progress having been made in the country in recent years, said eminent economist Professor Rehman Sobhan.

He said there is a mismatch between data at the national level and the real experience of local people, which highlights some unaddressed problems that must be solved.

At a programme on "Public Hearing: National Development and Local Realities", held at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital, he said after listening to the views of marginal and disadvantaged people at the local levels that the main objective should be to help people have their voice reach the policy level.

Rehman Sobhan said that the same problems of the migrant workers, Santal community, tea workers, and RMG workers have been discussed over the last few years.

"The main problem is that these problems are not being solved despite the government knowing of them," he said, adding that the minister of local government should have a mechanism to understand the reasons behind this.

He also suggested that the minister, who was present on the occasion, organise public hearings at the district and upazila levels.

The minister should take steps to learn which areas in the country are lagging behind in implementing SDGs, he said.

It will not be enough with 8% GDP growth to come by progress in literacy rates and poverty reduction unless these problems are resolved, the eminent economist added.

Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam was the chief guest at the event organised by Citizens' Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.

Addressing corruption issues in the country, he said, "I will not say that the country has become corruption-free. There is corruption. We need to discuss the issue."

Centre for Policy Dialogue Distinguished Fellow Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said that Bangladesh has witnessed development over the last 12 years. In this time, the life expectancy of people increased by three to five years, per capita income has also risen and the country will graduate from LDC status.

However, there is a feeling that all the people in the country are not getting the benefits of development, he said.

He said the major issue that came up in the hearings is that employment is still a big issue.

Dr Debapriya further said that the participation of women has increased in society but violence against them continues unabated. Although the literacy rate in the country has increased, there is a problem with the quality of education.

He said that there is a problem with providing quality healthcare to disadvantaged people.

Educationist Serajul Islam Choudhury said that the country has witnessed development but this development comes alongside inequality.

"The rights of the people have not been established yet," he said.

Among others, actor Mamunur Rashid, retired justice Mohammed Nizamul Huq, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Asaduzzaman Noor, Anu Mohammad and BNP's MP Barrister Rumin Farhana spoke at the programme.

Marginal and disadvantaged people from different districts of the country also participated at the programme to discuss the problems they face in their local areas.

Top News

Rehman sobhan / Prof Rehman Sobhan / developmental goals / Sustainable Development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

2h | Splash
Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

12h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

34m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

59m | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

1h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 