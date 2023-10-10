People's sufferings with birth and death registration to be eliminated: LGRD Minister

Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on 09 October 2023. Photo: PID

Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said on Monday that any sort of suffering during the birth and death registration process is unacceptable in a country that is becoming an example for all by overcoming all challenges.

"Today's inter-ministerial meeting was convened to identify the gaps or limitations in birth and death registration services," he said while presiding over the meeting on the overall review of birth and death registration services at the Local Government Division meeting room.

At the meeting, the issues—including the low capacity of birth and death registration servers—that are exacerbating people's suffering in getting birth and death registration services were raised.

Authorities concerned were instructed to expand the narrow gateway.

The birth and death registration server currently has the capacity to complete 17,000 registrations per day.

However, the authorities were instructed to increase the capacity to 50,000 per day.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim, and Registrar of Birth and Death Registration Office Md Rashedul Hasan were present at the meeting, among others.

The meeting decided to form a committee comprising seven representatives from the National Telecommunication Monitoring Council, Bangladesh Computer Council, Department of Information and Communication Technology, and Office of Birth and Death Registration.

The committee will present a report within the next seven days.

The committee will provide suggestions for technical assistance in birth and death registration services. In addition, the committee will recommend increasing the capacity of servers for birth and death registration services, designing software, and creating databases.

During the meeting, State Minister Zunaid said the ICT Division will provide technical assistance to the Birth and Death Registration Office until March next year.

Additionally, a decision was taken to make the organogram or manpower structure of the Birth and Death Registration Office time-appropriate.