People's purchasing capacity has increased: State minister

A file photo of State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaking at a programme at his ministry.
A file photo of State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaking at a programme at his ministry.

People's purchasing capacity has increased although the price of local products have gone up, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury said today (27 February).

The state minister, on behalf of Commerce State Minister Ahsanul Islam Tito, made the remarks in the Parliament while responding to a question of the Opposition Chief Whip and Jatiya Party MP elected from Kishoreganj Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

He said the government is committed to bringing the prices of daily essentials within people's purchasing capacity. 

The government is working relentlessly to this end, he said. 

He mentioned that a large portion of the daily essentials is produced in the country. 

"Generally we import edible oil, sugar and spice products. While determining the prices of imported goods international market value, transportation costs and other related matters are considered," he said.

 

markets / Prices / commodities

