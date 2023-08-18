Public participation to ensure accountability in execution of development projects stressed

During a Citizen Dialogue event, speakers emphasized the significance of public participation to ensure accountability in the execution of development projects aimed at addressing the waterlogging crisis in Chattogram.

Ganashanhati Andolon organised the Citizen Dialogue at Chattogram Press Club on a Friday evening, with the objective of exploring solutions for the ongoing waterlogging issue in the port city.

Participants shared the viewpoint that by taking citizens' concerns into account while initiating projects to combat waterlogging, the city could potentially find relief from this predicament.

Critiques were raised against the authorities responsible for project planning and implementation, who allegedly overlooked climate change factors when conducting feasibility studies. This lack of consideration for climate variables might lead to the failure of these projects.

The speakers warned that the absence of attention to climate and environmental elements within development projects could result in a development disaster.

Furthermore, the speakers highlighted the importance of integrating technology-based waste management solutions to transform waste from a liability into an asset in order to address the waterlogging crisis.

Recommendations were put forth to ensure efficient coordination among various government agencies to successfully implement these projects.

Additionally, the speakers proposed that social movements should be initiated to raise awareness among city residents, urging them to cease dumping solid waste into drains and canals.

Under the chairmanship of Apurba Nath and the moderation of Mizanur Rahim Chowdhury, the dialogue featured addresses from city planning expert Engineer Subhas Chandra Barua, Professor Dr. Monjurul Kibria, Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman, Professor Mohammad Amir Uddin, Dr. Abul Hasan, associate professor of CUET, climate journalist Shamsuddin Illius, Journalist Sujit Saha, Journalist Pritom Das, Kamal Parvez, and Tania Mahmud Tinni, lecturer in the Department of Social Science and Sustainable Development, among others. Hasan Maruf Rumi, coordinator of Ganashahati Andolon, delivered the keynote address during the dialogue.

Engineer Subhas Chandra Barua highlighted the inefficiency of the authorities in charge of project execution, pointing out multiple faults in project planning.

Dr. Monzurul Kibria expressed, "We provided several recommendations based on our study during the project initiation phase, but unfortunately, the authorities did not take those into consideration." He noted that even after completing 60-70% of the projects, they are still unable to address the problem at hand.

Climate journalist Shamsuddin Illius underscored the fact that Chattogram is one of the world's ten sinking cities. He warned that due to climate change, sea levels are rising by 1 cm each year. Urgent mitigation and adaptation measures are needed to avert a severe crisis for the city.