Public participation to ensure accountability in execution of development projects stressed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 11:36 pm

Related News

Public participation to ensure accountability in execution of development projects stressed

TBS Report
18 August, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 11:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

During a Citizen Dialogue event, speakers emphasized the significance of public participation to ensure accountability in the execution of development projects aimed at addressing the waterlogging crisis in Chattogram.

Ganashanhati Andolon organised the Citizen Dialogue at Chattogram Press Club on a Friday evening, with the objective of exploring solutions for the ongoing waterlogging issue in the port city.

Participants shared the viewpoint that by taking citizens' concerns into account while initiating projects to combat waterlogging, the city could potentially find relief from this predicament.

Critiques were raised against the authorities responsible for project planning and implementation, who allegedly overlooked climate change factors when conducting feasibility studies. This lack of consideration for climate variables might lead to the failure of these projects.

The speakers warned that the absence of attention to climate and environmental elements within development projects could result in a development disaster.

Furthermore, the speakers highlighted the importance of integrating technology-based waste management solutions to transform waste from a liability into an asset in order to address the waterlogging crisis.

Recommendations were put forth to ensure efficient coordination among various government agencies to successfully implement these projects.

Additionally, the speakers proposed that social movements should be initiated to raise awareness among city residents, urging them to cease dumping solid waste into drains and canals.

Under the chairmanship of Apurba Nath and the moderation of Mizanur Rahim Chowdhury, the dialogue featured addresses from city planning expert Engineer Subhas Chandra Barua, Professor Dr. Monjurul Kibria, Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman, Professor Mohammad Amir Uddin, Dr. Abul Hasan, associate professor of CUET, climate journalist Shamsuddin Illius, Journalist Sujit Saha, Journalist Pritom Das, Kamal Parvez, and Tania Mahmud Tinni, lecturer in the Department of Social Science and Sustainable Development, among others. Hasan Maruf Rumi, coordinator of Ganashahati Andolon, delivered the keynote address during the dialogue.

Engineer Subhas Chandra Barua highlighted the inefficiency of the authorities in charge of project execution, pointing out multiple faults in project planning.

Dr. Monzurul Kibria expressed, "We provided several recommendations based on our study during the project initiation phase, but unfortunately, the authorities did not take those into consideration." He noted that even after completing 60-70% of the projects, they are still unable to address the problem at hand.

Climate journalist Shamsuddin Illius underscored the fact that Chattogram is one of the world's ten sinking cities. He warned that due to climate change, sea levels are rising by 1 cm each year. Urgent mitigation and adaptation measures are needed to avert a severe crisis for the city.

Chattogram waterlogging / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country