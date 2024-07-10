People’s nightmare in day-long blockade

Widespread traffic gridlock, created due to the students' blockade, forced commuters to walk to their destinations in sweltering temperatures in Dhaka on Wednesday (10 July). Photo: TBS

Roads and railway transport almost collapsed yesterday across the country, including in the capital, causing immense suffering for people during a day-long blockade enforced by students demanding the cancellation of the quota system in government jobs.

In Dhaka, students blocked key areas, including Farmgate, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Science Lab, Jigatola, Paltan, the Press Club and rail crossings of Karwan Bazar and Mohakhali, resulting in a severe traffic chaos.

Consequently, widespread traffic gridlock forced commuters to walk to their destinations in sweltering temperatures.

Bus operators say the protests slashed the number of bus trips, including those of long-distance buses, by nearly half compared to a typical day.

Train communications between Dhaka and other parts of the country were restored after five hours as anti-quota protestors withdrew the blockade at around 5pm.

"Students demanding quota reforms blocked the Mohakhali and Kawran Bazar rail crossings by placing logs around 11:30am. As a result, train movement on these routes has been stopped for more than five hours," Dhaka Railway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ferdous Ahmed Biswas told TBS.

Gridlock traps passengers in heatwave

Traffic gridlocks created due to the blockade left vehicles stranded on the road in Dhaka for hours, with passengers suffering in the sweltering heatwave.

Mirpur-11 resident Azizul Haque, who came to Gulistan in the morning to purchase goods for his business, had to shoulder his purchases and embarked on a three-hour walk to Paribagh.

"I came to Gulistan on the metro rail, thinking I could return home by it. But because of the heavy bags, I wasn't allowed to ride on the metro," Azizul said.

Exhausted from the long walk under the scorching sun, Azizul was found resting near Shahbagh.

"I can't walk any further," he sighed.

Patients bear brunt

Nurul Amin, 70, a resident of Jatrabari, went to Shyamoli for an eye appointment.

On his way back, his bus stopped at the Bangla Motor signal due to the student blockade.

"My grandfather has had knee problems for several years and cannot walk without aid," said Nurul Amin's granddaughter Sumi, 15.

"Sometimes he uses a stick to walk. Because of the student protests, the buses aren't operating. I thought we could walk, but after a little while, my grandfather couldn't continue, so we had to sit down," she added.

Due to the shortage of vehicles and questioning by students at various points, many people faced delays in reaching their destinations.

However, in some cases, the protesting students assisted people by arranging transportation for those in need.

Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the movement, said, "Our movement has become a people's movement. The suffering of some people also pains us. But we are trying our best to assist those who are out on urgent matters."

Bus movement came to a standstill

The "Bangla Blockade" by students brought bus movement to and from Dhaka to a standstill.

Pravat Roy, senior manager of Shyamoli Paribahan, said, "Due to the movement, we failed to operate 50% of our long-haul buses.

Around 200 trips are supposed to leave Dhaka for different routes across the country, but by the afternoon, we have had to cancel 100 trips."

The situation is similar for all long-haul transport companies, he said.

Mentioning a similar situation, Hanif Paribahan General Manager Mosharraf Hossain told TBS, "Since the buses need to go their destinations through different alternative routes, they have not been able to reach many scheduled stops."

Chaos reigns on metro rail

During the blockade, with metro trains operational, a large influx of commuters used the metro system to reach their destinations, resulting in significant crowds and chaotic environments inside metro stations.

Taslima, a student of Brac University, said at Karwan Bazar metro station, "I've been waiting here for almost two hours. I wanted to go to Agargaon. I do support this movement, but I'm not liking this hassle amid this hot weather and the traffic."

Monir, who works at Motaleb Plaza as a mobile service technician, also expressed his disgruntlement.

"I have been waiting here for 1.5 hours now at the metro station and I have just reached the stairs. I haven't thought of any alternative yet," he said.

Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

Hundreds of students from the University of Chittagong (CU) and colleges staged a major anti-quota protest, blocking roads at the Tigerpass intersection and railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge in Chattogram city.

The blockade caused significant disruption to traffic in the city, affecting the Cox's Bazar-bound Tourist Express and the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Express trains at the Chattogram railway station.

Chattogram Railway Station Master Shafiqul Islam said law enforcement officers were present but the Mahanagar Express to Dhaka and the Tourist Express to Cox's Bazar remained unable to depart due to the students' movement.

Following the railway blockade in the morning, the protesters moved to Tigerpass Intersection in the afternoon, blocking traffic on Newmarket, Dewanhat, Ambagan, and Pahartali roads for about an hour.

Vehicles from Newmarket had to reroute through CRB-Radisson Blue to Lalkhan Bazar towards GEC, while those from Pahartali road were diverted to Lalkhan Bazar via the road in front of the city corporation's temporary office.

As a result, hundreds of vehicles got stuck at the Tigerpass intersection while many passengers were forced to walk to their destinations.

More blockades

Besides, Jahangirnagar University blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 10:30am.

In Gazipur, students of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (Duet) blocked the railway track with a red flag on the north side of the railway junction at Joydebpur on the Dhaka-Rajshahi railway line at the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd area.

They also blocked vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Joydebpur-Shimultoli regional highway

In Chattogram, hundreds of students from the University of Chittagong and CU-affiliated colleges blocked roads at Tigerpass Intersection and railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge in the city.

Tigerpass intersection and railways under the Dewanhat Over Bridge were blocked.

Students of Rajshahi University block the Rajshahi-Dhaka highway as part of the "Bangla Blockade".

Students from Cumilla University, Victoria Government College, and other institutions in Cumilla blocked the Kotbari Bishwaroad area, leading to traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

In Khulna, protesters blocked roads and railways in the Daulatpur area.

In Kushtia, students of Islamic University blocked the Kushtia-Khulna Highway.

Dhaka airport authorities advise early arrival

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities have advised passengers to arrive early at the airport due to potential delays amid the anti-quota protests that disrupted road and rail communication across the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, the airport authorities said, "The airlines have advised passengers to arrive early at the airport due to potential delays caused."

The airlines are also making efforts to accommodate passengers affected by these delays. As of now, no specific changes to scheduled flights were announced.