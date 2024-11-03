People would never forgive genocide perpetrator Sheikh Hasina: Shamsuzzaman Dudu

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Vice-Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu said today the people of the country would never forgive the fallen fascist Sheikh Hasina for committing genocide to stop the mass uprising.

"We've to do politics to build a new Bangladesh keeping in mind the memory of the misrule of the fallen fascist Sheikh Hasina and Awami League. Sheikh Hasina carried out genocide to stop the student-people movement. So, the people of the country would not pardon her," he said.

He was addressing a memorial meeting as chief guest organised by Jhenaidah district BNP marking the second death anniversary of advisory council member of BNP Chairperson and veteran freedom fighter and Jhenaidah-2 constituency lawmaker Moshiur Rahman on Jhenaidah Press Club premises.

The senior BNP leader said the politics of misrule would not exist in the future as the people of the country are now united against any kind of misrule.

"The people of the country would bring BNP in power under the leadership of their leader Tarique Rahman," he said.

Dudu called upon the leaders and activists of BNP to help the interim government in creating a congenial atmosphere for holding a free, fair and neutral election.

Jhenaidah district unit BNP President Advocate MA Majid presided over the meeting while General Secretary Zahiduzzaman Mona conducted it.

BNP central committee assistant organising secretary Babu Joyonto Kumar Kundu, district BNP vice-president Munshi Kamal Azad Pannu and senior joint general secretary Abdul Majid Biswas, among others, spoke on the occasion.