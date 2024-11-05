'Attempt to disregard Liberation War?': Mirza Abbas condemns calling mass uprising 'second liberation'

Mirza Abbas speaking at a discussion titled "Spirit of Liberation War and Today’s Bangladesh" at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital. Photo: TBS

People are attempting to disregard the Liberation War, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said today (5 November) condemning calling the July-August student-led mass uprising a 'second liberation'.

"Who discovered this concept of a second liberation? Why? We have freed ourselves from autocracy and fascism. What do you mean by 'second liberation'? Are you trying to disregard the independence declaration of the martyred President Ziaur Rahman and the Liberation War?" he asked while speaking at a discussion titled "Spirit of Liberation War and Today's Bangladesh" at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

He also said an immediate announcement of the election schedule is necessary, with a clear and transparent outline of the interim government's reform plans for the state structure.

Abbas stated, "You cannot do whatever you wish while keeping the nation in the dark. The people won't accept this government for long, just as they haven't accepted the unelected administration led by Awami League for the past 16 years."

"We want to believe that this government will give the nation a glimmer of hope. But do not act in ways that make the people lose trust in you," he cautioned.

Addressing the interim government, Abbas remarked, "Currently, we see no signs of reform. You don't talk about elections. If we mention elections, you say we're eager for power. But if we say you're holding onto power by avoiding discussions on elections, what would you say to that? Don't deceive the nation; they won't just sit back and watch."

The BNP leader also criticised the interim government over its initiatives to reform the Constitution.

"Who are you to amend the Constitution? Will you amend it without parliament? Remember, the Constitution is not a rough notebook that you can alter as you please. If there is to be any amendment or rewriting of the Constitution, it must be done in consultation with those who fought in the Liberation War and other key stakeholders," he said.

Speaking about the legal persecution of BNP leaders by the ousted Awami League regime, Abbas said, "We used to reside in prisons, occasionally coming out. Prison became our address because of the severe torture we endured over the past 16 years. We urge the government to give us, the people, peace. Announce a roadmap without delay."

Abbas also expressed dissatisfaction over the cases against BNP leaders, including Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, which remain unresolved even three months after the formation of the interim government.

He suggested that the government issue an ordinance to withdraw all cases filed against BNP and opposition leaders since 2007.

In his speech as the chief guest, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "The current situation is shrouded in ambiguity. It's uncertain whether this government will stay longer or step down as scheduled."

"This government is a product of the blood of the student-led mass movement. The people expect this administration to initiate the necessary reforms and conduct elections at the earliest. If the government fulfils this responsibility, its legacy will be honoured in history. Otherwise, the country may face ruin. Failure is not an option," Roy warned.