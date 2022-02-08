People will vote us as we changed the country: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the public will vote for Awami League in the next general election as she believes her government has greatly transformed the country.

Addressing the Awami League's presidium meeting at her official residence Ganabhaban, the prime minister said, "The Awami League believes in democracy and we have confidence in the people that they will vote for us."

She said her government kept the country's economy stable amid the pandemic by offering various stimulus packages.

The country made it to post a 6.94% growth in GDP and the per capita income stands at $2,591, the premier stated in support of her claim.

Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing country, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League government has taken all facilities to people's doorstep by undertaking various projects like community clinics, one house, one firm, and Ashrayan.

"The living standard of the people has improved because the Awami League has been in power," she remarked