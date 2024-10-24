People will not tolerate if any party act like the autocratic regime: Umama Fatima

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Spokesperson Umama Fatima has expressed concern that divisions among political parties can jeopardise the success of the July-August mass uprising.

"The people will not tolerate if any party act like the autocratic regime [Awami League]," she at a discussion titled "The Journey of Democracy: Upcoming Challenges and Solutions" held at Bangla Academy in Dhaka today (24 October).

Fatima further suggested that instead of immediately demanding an election, the interim government should be given a two-and-a-half-year timeframe to implement necessary reforms.

At the event, the central coordinator of the platform Hasnat Abdullah said the Awami League can be potentially tried and subsequently banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act

"The nation must determine the fate of the Awami League following a trial and public confession of their wrongdoings," he added.