People will have better standard of living if current development trend continues: Momen

UNB
30 December, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 08:54 am

Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, a lawmaker from Sylhet-1, has said if the ongoing development of the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, continues, people will have a better standard of living.

He was speaking at a programme at Lakkatura Tea Garden in his constituency Thursday.

During the event, the minister distributed 700 blankets among tea garden workers with the help of the local administration.

The foreign minister's spouse Selina Momen, chair of the Momen Foundation, was also present at that time.

