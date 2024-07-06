People will get mango, jackfruit all 365 days: Agri secretary 

People will get mangos and jackfruits round the year, as the government continuously works to introduce new types of fruits and other agro crops in the country, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said today (6 July).

"The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working sincerely to ensure food security as well as fruits in the country," she said while addressing an opening ceremony of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) fruits festival at Nasrul Hamid auditorium as chief guest.

Wahida Akter said some five crore eggs are required in the country per day and around 21 lakh tonnes of rice.

She said Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in rice production. "Fruit production will also be complete in the near future. After the next five years, mangoes and jackfruits will be available in 365 days."

She also said media personalities should play a more responsible role in providing news about the ministry of agriculture.

"Journalists always provide constructive criticism and fact-based news. They will play a more vital role in the development of agriculture to move the country forward," she added.

Chaired by DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, the programme was also addressed among others, by Dr Md Mehedi Masood, Project Director, Year the Round Fruit Production for Nutrition and Improvement Project, Former DRU President and Editor of Bangladesh Journal Shahjahan Sardar and PD of the Exportable Mango Production Project Mohammad Arifur Rahman as special guests.

DRU joint general secretary Md Mizanur Rahman delivered the welcome speech, while founding member of DRU and editor of daily Bangladesh Bulletin Rafiqul Islam Ratan, Bangladesh Chalachitra Sangbadik Samity general secretary Rimon Mahfuz, Ananda Alo editor Rezanur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

The "Year-Round Fruit Production for Nutrition and Improvement" project under the Department of Agricultural Extension of the Ministry of Agriculture supported the programme by providing a different variety of fruits.

Besides, former state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam supplied mangos to the DRU fruits festival.

Among others, DRU finance secretary Md Zakir Hussein and former DRU presidents and general secretaries were present.

A total of 19 varieties of fruits were displayed at the DRU auditorium at the opening ceremony of the festival.