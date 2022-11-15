People will get driving licences at home: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said people who will apply for driving licence from tomorrow will have it delivered to their homes.

"However, the applicant will have to visit the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) once for the driving test as well as to provide their biometric data," the minister told reporters after the 29th meeting of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) organised by the BRTA on Tuesday (15 November).

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, informed that the first phase of a pilot project has been undertaken by the Road Safety Council proposed by the World Bank.

The estimated cost of the project is around Tk4,800 crore, he said.

He also informed that the DPP of the project has been reconstituted which will soon be sent to the Planning Commission for a meeting with the Ecnec.

The objective of the project is to reduce the number of road accidents and losses incurred, enhance the capacity of government agencies involved in road safety and achieve economic growth.

Roads and Highways Department, BRTA, Bangladesh Police and Directorate of Health Services are the stakeholders of the project, the implementation period of which is from December 2022 to November 2027.

