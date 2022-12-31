People who assaulted TBS journo in Ctg will be arrested: Info minister

The people who attacked and assaulted The Business Standard Staff Correspondent Abu Azad in Chattogram Rangunia while he was collecting information on illegal brick kilns will be arrested, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

"I know about the incident of a journalist getting beaten up. A case has been filed in connection with the attack.

"The accused will be arrested. Assaulting anyone, be it a journalist or anybody else, is a punishable offence. Police have already arrested four people," he said while addressing the press at his residence in Dewanjee Pukur Par, Chattogram, around 12pm noon on Saturday (31 December).

The minister claimed that law enforcers have already detained four people in the case filed over the attack.

However, police only confirmed the arrest of one Kanchan Kumar Turi, the manager of a brick kiln in Rangunia, on 27 December.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the others," Dr Hasan added.

On 25 December, Abu Azad was attacked by Rangunia UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan when he went to collect information on illegal brick kilns there.

He was picked up in a white car and taken to a nearby market where they assaulted him publicly.

Later, he was taken to Mohan's office and tortured. They took away his mobile phone, wallet and ID card and demanded Tk50,000 as extortion.

On Monday, ten people including Siraj Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Islampur Union Parishad, and UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan, were sued for assaulting Azad. The other accused in the case are brick kiln manager Kamran, Mohan's associate Kanchan Turi and five to seven other armed criminals.

Different human rights bodies and journalist organisations have expressed grave concern over the attack and demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved.