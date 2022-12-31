People who assaulted TBS journo in Ctg will be arrested: Info minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:02 pm

Related News

People who assaulted TBS journo in Ctg will be arrested: Info minister

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:02 pm
Journalist Abu Azad
Journalist Abu Azad

The people who attacked and assaulted The Business Standard Staff Correspondent Abu Azad in Chattogram Rangunia while he was collecting information on illegal brick kilns will be arrested, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

"I know about the incident of a journalist getting beaten up. A case has been filed in connection with the attack. 

"The accused will be arrested. Assaulting anyone, be it a journalist or anybody else, is a punishable offence. Police have already arrested four people," he said while addressing the press at his residence in Dewanjee Pukur Par, Chattogram, around 12pm noon on Saturday (31 December).

The minister claimed that law enforcers have already detained four people in the case filed over the attack. 

However, police only confirmed the arrest of one Kanchan Kumar Turi, the manager of a brick kiln in Rangunia, on 27 December.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the others," Dr Hasan added.

On 25 December, Abu Azad was attacked by Rangunia UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan when he went to collect information on illegal brick kilns there.

He was picked up in a white car and taken to a nearby market where they assaulted him publicly.

Later, he was taken to Mohan's office and tortured. They took away his mobile phone, wallet and ID card and demanded Tk50,000 as extortion.

On Monday, ten people including Siraj Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Islampur Union Parishad, and UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan, were sued for assaulting Azad. The other accused in the case are brick kiln manager Kamran, Mohan's associate Kanchan Turi and five to seven other armed criminals.

Different human rights bodies and journalist organisations have expressed grave concern over the attack and demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those involved.

Top News

TBS Journalist / Chattogram / Journalist assult / Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

5h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

6h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

3h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

20h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

22h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations