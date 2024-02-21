People want to establish their rights inspired by the spirit of 21 February: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today (21 February) paid homage to the 1952 Language Movement martyrs, marking Amar Ekushey, the Language Martyrs Day, and the International Mother Language Day.

The party leaders and workers, led by its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, reached the Central Shaheed Minar around 10:47 am after waiting for a long time and placed a wreath at its altar.

The leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of Balaka Cinema Hall at Nilkhet at 7am wearing black badges. Later, they first offered fateha at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard and then went to the Central Shaheed Minar.

Talking to reporters there, Rizvi said BNP leaders and activists are taking to the streets to restore democracy, braving all repressive acts.

"The people of the country want to speak with a loud voice without any fear and they want to establish their rights inspired by the spirit of 21st February. We're taking a vow on this day to do that following the path shown by the language martyrs," he said.

In response to a question, Rizvi said their one-point movement has not stopped. "The movement is going on. Our movement will continue until our desired goal is achieved."

He said they will continue the one-point movement until the fall of the current government and restoration of democracy through a fair and credible election.

"Our leaders and workers are not disappointed. They are invigorated since they are fighting for truth and justice," the BNP leader said.

Rizvi alleged that the current Awami League government has snatched all the rights of people, including the freedom of expression, like the Pakistani occupation forces.

"Awami League has introduced an absolute monarchy in Bangladesh," he said.

The BNP leader said the people of Bangladesh have lost democracy, human rights and voting rights.

"The people of the country can't cast their votes. They have long been demanding the right to vote in a free and fair election. Even after 53 years of Bangladesh's independence, why do we have to make this demand?" Rizvi said.

He said their party leaders and activists will carry out their struggle being imbued with the spirit of February 21 for the restoration of democracy and win people's right to vote and freedom of expression in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, the party arranged a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking the day.

BNP also kept their party and national flags at half-mast and hoisted black flags at its Nayapaltan central office at 6 am in observance of the day.

Besides, BNP's different units across the country are also observing the day with due respect amid various programmes.

Ekushey February is observed simultaneously as Shaheed Dibas and International Mother Language Day in recognition of the Bengali nation's supreme sacrifice to the cause of their mother tongue. In 1999, UNESCO declared the 21st of February as the International Mother Language Day.

