People throng Cox's Bazar beach as Cyclone Mocha approaches

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked the maritime ports including Cox's Bazar to hoist local warning signal 4, instead of distant warning signal 2, as the cyclonic storm Mocha is advancing fast towards the coast.

Although the country is bracing for something ominous, thousands of curious people have thronged at the Cox's Bazar sea beach amid a ban on going into the sea.

Nearly 100,000 people, mostly locals, were seen loitering at Labani, Kolatoli, and Sugandha Point of Cox's Bazar beach on Friday evening.

Abdus Salam, a senior lifeguard worker of the Sea Safe Life Guard organisation engaged in the security of the beach, said the crowd of curious people increased on the public holiday due to the upcoming cyclone situation.

Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Abu Sufian said people are being discouraged so as to not gather at the beach.

He also said that the umbrellas along the beach are being removed and shops around the beach have been asked to remain shut after evening.