People take over Ganobhaban; take chicken, vegetable, meat

A man goes out with a chair from Ganobhaban. Photo: TBS/ Jahir Rayhan

People have taken over Ganobhaban, the official residence of the prime minister of Bangladesh as Sheikh Hasina has fled Dhaka in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation.

Some were seen taking out sofa, chickens, meat, vegetables, suitcases, and other things from the Ganobhaban at around 3:30pm.

One youth was seen posing for camera after taking a goat, another a comforter, while a man took a duck and another youth took a rabbit.

Some teens were also seen riding a boat on the lake adjacent to the residence.

Some others were seen taking buckets, fans, cushions, chairs, CCTV camera food other items.

Huge number of people took over the premises of the PM's residence, its garden and nearby areas.

Some were also seen eating the food on tables in the dining area.

People were chanting anti-Hasina slogans and celebrating her leaving Dhaka.

