People take over Ganobhaban; take chicken, vegetable, meat

A man goes out with a chair from Ganobhaban. Photo: TBS/ Jahir Rayhan
A man goes out with a chair from Ganobhaban. Photo: TBS/ Jahir Rayhan

People have taken over Ganobhaban, the official residence of the prime minister of Bangladesh as Sheikh Hasina has fled Dhaka in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation.

Some were seen taking out sofa, chickens, meat, vegetables, suitcases, and other things from the Ganobhaban at around 3:30pm.

One youth was seen posing for camera after taking a goat, another a comforter, while a man took a duck and another youth took a rabbit. 

Some teens were also seen riding a boat on the lake adjacent to the residence.

A man with a goat he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Collected
A man with a goat he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Collected

Some others were seen taking buckets, fans, cushions, chairs, CCTV camera food other items. 

A youth with a rabbit that he took from Ganobhaban on 5 August. Photo: Collected
A youth with a rabbit that he took from Ganobhaban on 5 August. Photo: Collected

Huge number of people took over the premises of the PM's residence, its garden and nearby areas.

A youth with a duck he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Collected
A youth with a duck he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Collected

Some were also seen eating the food on tables in the dining area.

A man with a comforter he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Collected
A man with a comforter he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Collected

People were chanting anti-Hasina slogans and celebrating her leaving Dhaka.

A man with a telephone he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
A man with a telephone he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
A man with a fish he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS
A man with a fish he took from Ganobhaban. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

 

