People suffer due to limited vehicular movement ahead of B’baria AL triennial council today

Commuters in Brahmanbaria suffered inconvenience as police have restricted all kinds of vehicular movement except rickshaws in the city ahead of district Awami League's triennial council all set to take place today.

Brhmanbaria district police have taken rigorous security measures in and around the area to avert any untoward situation centring the political rally. Besides, at least 400 police personnel were deployed in the city

Only a limited number of rickshaws are being allowed to ply around the rally ground.

Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Crime) Molla Mohammad Shahin said, "We partially restricted vehicle movements for the triennial council. However, emergency vehicles are exempted from the restriction."

"Big vehicles are not being allowed but CNG-auto rickshaw and three-wheelers' movement won't be blocked in case of emergency," he added.

After a hiatus of almost eight years, the council will commence after 2pm on Saturday in the city's Niaz Muhammad Stadium with Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, former minister and presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League, attending the event as the chief guest.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is expected to inaugurate the programme while Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif will deliver the keynote speech.

Ashik Mia, a local resident of Brahmanbaria, said he came to the district sadar hospital with his sick mother but couldn't manage even a rickshaw to return home."

The last Brahmanbaria District Awami League triennial council was last held on 30 December 2014.