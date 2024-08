People storm the PMO in Tejgaon. Photo: Collected

People have entered the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Tejgaon of the capital.

The development comes soon after PM Sheikh Hasina left her official residence Ganobhaban.

People storm Bangladesh prime minister's office in Dhaka today (5 August). pic.twitter.com/I6jlHdeG4t— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) August 5, 2024

Hundreds of thousands of people headed towards the Ganobhaban and stormed the building.

Reports of several houses of MPs, ministers, and Awami League offices were also vandalised and set on fire.