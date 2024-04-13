People start returning to Dhaka as Eid holidays near end

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 06:27 pm

Related News

People start returning to Dhaka as Eid holidays near end

Some travellers cited ticket shortages as the reason for their early return to Dhaka, opting to spend the remaining holiday time with their families in the capital. Others mentioned tomorrow’s Pohela Boishakh festival as a motive for returning to Dhaka

TBS Report
13 April, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2024, 06:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The extended holiday marking the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr and the Pahela Baishakh is yet to end but holidaymakers have already begun to return to the capital.

The city's launch ghats, bus stoppages and rail stations witnessed a noticeable surge in the crowd of returnees since Saturday (13 April) morning.

While some have returned early to avoid the hassle usually seen during the last days of the Eid holidays, some plan to visit their relatives in Dhaka. Some others cited a shortage of train tickets for coming back so soon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Palash Hossain, who works in the City Group, told The Business Standard that he arrived in Dhaka early from Netrakona with his family members to avoid the hassles of Eid travel. 

Madrasa teacher Mahmudul Hasan, who came from Mymensingh's Gafargaon with his family members, echoed the same reason. 

"The holidays in the madrasa are not over yet. But now the rush of passengers on the train is a little less. That's why I came to Dhaka early," he said.

Akhtar Hossain from Chandpur got off at Sadarghat in Dhaka with his family members at 3:30pm.

He said, "I have relatives in Dhaka. I plan to visit their house. That's why I came a little early."

The Kamalapur Railway Station witnessed a surge in passengers throughout the day.

Some travellers cited ticket shortages as the reason for their early return to Dhaka, opting to spend the remaining holiday time with their families in the capital. Others mentioned tomorrow's Pohela Boishakh festival as a motive for returning to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, many city dwellers are still leaving Dhaka to enjoy the Eid vacation.

Talking to TBS, they said the reason for leaving the city so late was to avoid the suffering of the Eid travel.

Since morning, trains from Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet have departed as scheduled, with buses and launches also departing on time.

Top News

Bangladesh / Eid Travel / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

23h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

1d | Panorama
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

The 'ek takar master' of Gaibandha

1h | Videos
How American are American cars?

How American are American cars?

3h | Videos
Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

Germany does not want scanning cars to prevent illegal parking

20h | Videos
The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

22h | Videos