People start returning to Dhaka as Eid holidays near end

The extended holiday marking the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr and the Pahela Baishakh is yet to end but holidaymakers have already begun to return to the capital.

The city's launch ghats, bus stoppages and rail stations witnessed a noticeable surge in the crowd of returnees since Saturday (13 April) morning.

While some have returned early to avoid the hassle usually seen during the last days of the Eid holidays, some plan to visit their relatives in Dhaka. Some others cited a shortage of train tickets for coming back so soon.

Palash Hossain, who works in the City Group, told The Business Standard that he arrived in Dhaka early from Netrakona with his family members to avoid the hassles of Eid travel.

Madrasa teacher Mahmudul Hasan, who came from Mymensingh's Gafargaon with his family members, echoed the same reason.

"The holidays in the madrasa are not over yet. But now the rush of passengers on the train is a little less. That's why I came to Dhaka early," he said.

Akhtar Hossain from Chandpur got off at Sadarghat in Dhaka with his family members at 3:30pm.

He said, "I have relatives in Dhaka. I plan to visit their house. That's why I came a little early."

The Kamalapur Railway Station witnessed a surge in passengers throughout the day.

Some travellers cited ticket shortages as the reason for their early return to Dhaka, opting to spend the remaining holiday time with their families in the capital. Others mentioned tomorrow's Pohela Boishakh festival as a motive for returning to Dhaka.

Meanwhile, many city dwellers are still leaving Dhaka to enjoy the Eid vacation.

Talking to TBS, they said the reason for leaving the city so late was to avoid the suffering of the Eid travel.

Since morning, trains from Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet have departed as scheduled, with buses and launches also departing on time.