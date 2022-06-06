People responsible for Ctg depot fire will be punished: Home minister 

If anyone found responsible for the fire at BM Container Depot in Chattogram will be brought to book, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. 

The minister said this while talking to reporters after visiting the fire victims at Chattogram Medical College (CMC) Hospital on Monday.

In reply to a query, the home minister said, "No crime stands beyond accountability, action against those responsible for the incident will be taken as per laws."

He said people responsible for the fire will be identified in the investigation underway. People whose negligence led to the fire will be punished.  

Earlier around 2pm, the minister inspected BM Container Depot at Sonaichari union of the district. 

A fire broke out inside the BM container depot at Sitakunda in Chattogram on Saturday night, shaking an area of ​​about two and a half square kilometers. Nine of those killed in the blast and fire were members of the fire service.

Among the dead were depot officials and transport workers. In addition, more than 200 workers, including members of the fire service and police, were injured.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

