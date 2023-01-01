People remain indoors as fireworks light the sky to usher in New Year

Bangladesh

UNB
01 January, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 08:43 am

People remain indoors as fireworks light the sky to usher in New Year

UNB
01 January, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 08:43 am
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

With countdown and fireworks, revellers in major cities across the country, including Dhaka and Chattogram, ushered in the first new year without Covid restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.

Cox's Bazar, one of the major tourist spots in Bangladesh, welcomed the new year with characteristic fervour, with thousands of tourists gathering at the beach resort town to welcome 2023 on the Gregorian calendar.

Most hotels, motels, resorts, and guest houses were pre-booked by tourists.

Despite tight security, tourists and locals enjoyed the last sunset of 2022 on the beach and bid farewell to 2022.

Masud Chowdhury and Samantha Rahman, a tourist couple from Narayanganj, said: "We welcome 2023 with a trip to Cox's Bazar to let go of disappointment, sadness, and pain."

Abul Kashem Sikder, general secretary of the Cox's Bazar Hotel Motel Guest House Owners' Association, said some 90 percent of rooms had already been reserved for the "31st night" (new year's eve) celebration this year.

In Dhaka, people welcomed the new year with fireworks and sky lanterns, although Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Gulam Faruq said: "No one will be allowed to hold outdoor programmes, use of crackers, fireworks or sky lanterns (fanush) will also remain prohibited on 31st night."

Policemen, including plainclothes ones, were deployed to ensure security on the 31st night. Also, checkposts were set up in different parts of the city, and people had to undergo police checking.

 

