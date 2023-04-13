People pay last tributes to Zafrullah Chowdhury with love

Photo: TBS

Hundreds of people flocked to the central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Thursday from 10am to noon, defying the intense heat of 37 degrees, to pay their respects to Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, valiant freedom fighter and founder of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra who passed away Tuesday night.

His coffin was placed on a makeshift dais in front of the Shaheed Minar and his wife, son, daughter, and sister were standing beside the coffin to bid him farewell.

The Shaheed Minar square was packed with people from all levels of society holding flowers and placards, leaving no space to stand. Many visitors were moved to tears as they paid their respects to one of the greatest sons of this soil.

At the Shaheed Minar, Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters, "He was not just a doctor but also a true Bangalee who played a vital role in shaping the country's drug policy."

Dr Zafrullah was a pioneer in the fight for a democratic and non-communal nation, he said.

Following the tribute to the late Zafrullah Chowdhury, Professor Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, public health expert and former director of the Directorate General of Health Services, told The Business Standard, "The country will always remember his contribution to drug policy. Back in 1984, we used to prescribe low-cost medicines manufactured by his Gonoshasthaya Kendra."

The majority of those paying their respects to Dr Zafrullah at the Shaheed Minar were common people.

Abul Kashem, who works as a personal driver, said, "I only knew Zafrullah Chowdhury from watching him on television. But when we heard that his body would be brought here today, some of my fellow drivers and I came to pay our respects.

"A person I know undergoes kidney dialysis at Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury's hospital at an affordable rate. Without him, it would have been challenging to provide kidney treatment to common people like us."

Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, Workers Party leader Rashed Khan Menon, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar were among the notable figures present at the Shaheed Minar to pay tribute to Zafrullah.

Members and activists from various organisations, including the Bangladesh Medical Association, Nari Paksha, and Bangladesh NAP, were also present to pay their respects.

The attendees signed five condolence books that were kept beside the coffin of Zafrullah.

At 12:30 pm, on behalf of the Dhaka district administration, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Hedayetul Islam paid tribute to late Zafrullah Chowdhury with a guard of honour.

The third namaz-e-janaza of Zafrullah Chowdhury took place at Suhrawardy Udyan at 2:40 pm.

Earlier in the day, his body was transported from Birdem Hospital to his residence in Dhanmondi at 8 am, where the first janaza was held at 8:45 am. The second janaza was held at 9:45 am in front of Dhaka Medical College, where Dr Zafrullah's body was kept for approximately an hour. Doctors and students paid their respects there.

On Thursday, Jahangir Alam Mintu, press adviser of Gonoshasthaya Kendra said in a press release that Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury will be buried on the left side of the main gate of Gonoshasthaya Kendra on Friday.

His body will be kept there from 10 am to 12:30 pm for the public to pay their respects.