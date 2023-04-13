People pay final respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 12:09 pm

Related News

People pay final respects to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 12:09 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

People from all walks of life have gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar to pay their last respects to Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and valiant freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury.

His body reached the Shaheed Minar around 10:05am on Thursday and will be kept there till 1pm.

A Namaz-e-Zanaza will be held at Suhrawardy Uddyan around 2:30pm and another will be held at Dhanmondi Nagar Hospital at 4pm.

His body will then be taken to Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital, Savar and will be kept in a freezer van of Gonoshasthaya Medical College.

People in Savar will pay their respects from 10:00am to 1:00pm tomorrow (Friday). Another namaz-e-janaza will be held after Jummah prayers.

Whether his body will be buried or donated to Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College will be decided later.

Dr Zafrullah passed away on Tuesday (11 April) night while undergoing treatment for a critical health condition.

He was admitted to the Nagar Hospital after falling seriously ill on 7 April and was on life support since Monday (10 April).

Paying his respects at the Shaheed Minar, Planning Minister Abdul Mannan said that the void left by Dr Zafar will never be filled. "We have to follow his ideas of love for the motherland," he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Rashed Khan Menon, Rabindra Majumder, representatives of Bangladesh Medical Association, Women's Party, Bangladesh NAP and common people came to Shaheed Minar to pay their respects.

The 81-year-old was suffering from kidney complications as well as old age complications.

Dr Zafrullah was a well-known Bangladeshi physician and public health activist. He received his medical degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1966 and later received a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

He was in surgical training in London when the liberation war of Bangladesh erupted in 1971. Hurrying home, he established a field hospital with his colleagues to treat battle casualties.

In 1972, he founded Gonoshasthaya Kendra with the aim of providing healthcare services to underserved communities in Bangladesh.

Top News

Zafrullah Chowdhury / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

2h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

2h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

23h | Health

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

17h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

20h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

1d | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner