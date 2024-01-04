People not being pressured to cast vote: EC tells foreign diplomats

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal briefed reporters after a meeting with foreign diplomats and heads of missions in Bangladesh at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital on Thursday (4 January) afternoon. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Voters are not being pressured to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections, the Election Commission told the foreign diplomats and heads of foreign missions in Bangladesh during a meeting today (4 January).

"The diplomats wanted to know if voters were being pressured to cast their votes. We clarified that there is no rationale for us to exert any form of pressure from our end," Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said while briefing reporters after the meeting at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital this afternoon.

He said, "We told them that we are encouraging people to go to the polling stations and cast vote without any fear. It's not about pressure; it's about creating awareness."

The foreign envoys also sought information about whether the Election Commission has received any complaints regarding the polls, the CEC said, adding, "We informed them that we have received around 600 complaints, and so far, we have addressed roughly 400 of them."

They highlighted that the upcoming general election should be held in a free and fair manner, he added.

After the meeting, EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley said, "We have learned about the EC's preparations for the elections."

However, he declined to comment further when asked whether they are satisfied with these preparations.

Expressing hope for a successful election, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said, "It will be a significant milestone for Bangladesh's democratic process."

The chief election commissioner delivered a written speech during the meeting.

Journalists were not allowed to enter the meeting room. The Business Standard obtained a copy of the chief election commissioner's speech.

In his written speech, the CEC mentioned that certain opposition political parties have boycotted the election demanding that election be held under a non-partisan government. He conveyed to the diplomats that the commission does not hold authority to intervene in this matter.

"That lies in collective wish, wisdom, and decision of the overall political leadership," he said.

"Had they contested, the election might have been more inclusive and peaceful," said the CEC.

Unscrupulous people may try to resort to unfair practices, he said, adding, "We are determined to frustrate any such attempt. All measures have been taken to prevent likely rigging, malpractices and muscle power inside polling stations as best as possible."

The CEC also informed that media workers and observers will be at liberty to observe and assess polling process and standard remaining inside and around polling stations.

We have introduced one Smart Election Management APP, he said.

He went on to say, "Anyone can access certain information from each polling station during the polling period. That may help monitor progression and fairness of polling to a certain extent."

The CEC also called upon the envoys to objectively assess the outcomes of ensuing general parliamentary elections and form correct views and opinions.

"We will make all out efforts to make the upcoming election free, fair, peaceful and participatory. The electoral process will be made as transparent as possible. We hope the election and results will be credible to all," he added.