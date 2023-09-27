People need to embrace sustainable tourism for the future: Experts

Mokhlesur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Tourism Foundation, speaks at the event held in the port city of Chattogram on Wednesday (27 September). Photo: TBS

Tourism industry experts at an event, marking World Tourism Day on Wednesday, said in a bid to preserve the environment, global tourism is shifting its focus from urban hubs to rural villages.

Addressing a seminar on "Green Investment and its Impact on Tourism Industry" organised by The Peninsula Chittagong, they underscored that in the future, people around the world will increasingly seek refuge in sustainable tourism.

The event held in the port city of Chattogram brought together industry experts, environmental activists, and enthusiastic participants in an effort to promote sustainable tourism.

Mokhlesur Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Tourism Foundation, highlighted a global trend where tourism is gradually shifting its focus from urban centers to rural villages as a means to preserve the environment. He stressed the importance of people worldwide considering village tourism as a refuge in the future.

He also mentioned Saudi Arabia's leading role in redirecting global tourism toward villages.

Despite Bangladesh having an impressive number of villages, totaling 87,000, none have officially been transformed into tourism villages. In contrast, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has recognized 42 villages for tourism in the last three years, with one such village in Saudi Arabia. UNWTO has laid out nine essential conditions for transforming a village into a tourism destination, but Bangladesh faces challenges in meeting these conditions due to a lack of cooperation with local tourism governance structures.

Mokhlesur Rahman expressed concerns that without significant changes, the world may not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. To address this, UNWTO has issued new instructions to its 155 member countries, urging them to invest an additional $300 billion annually, primarily in the education and training sectors. This investment aims to enhance global competitiveness in sustainability, skills, technology, and startups.

At the seminar, panellists shared insights, experiences, and success stories in implementing green investment strategies.

The panel of speakers included Md Apple Mahmud, superintendent of Tourist Police Chattogram, Ali Ekramul Haque, assistant professor and coordinator of Hotel Management at Southern University Bangladesh, Md Nurul Aktar, CEO and director of Energypac Electronics Limited and president of Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association, S M Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO and CFO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited, and Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong.

Earlier in the day, a public speaking competition on Green Investment took place, involving hundreds of students from approximately 12 universities in Chattogram, highlighting the importance of youth engagement in promoting sustainable tourism practices.