People may be allowed to cross Padma Bridge on foot after inauguration

The government may allow mass people to cross the Padma Bridge on foot on 25 June, the inauguration day of the much anticipated project, said Awami League General Secretary and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

He also added that the decision is not final yet.

The minister said the bridge will remain closed for vehicles on inauguration day, and it would be open for cars from the following day of inauguration after a gazette is issued by the Bridges Division.

The minister made the remark on Wednesday at a meeting with members of parliaments from adjacent districts to the bridge along with other party leaders.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge and the bridges division along with the ruling Awami league will hold countrywide programmes to celebrate the event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to keep a watchful eye so that there is no road accident while coming to the rally and no vehicles overtake others on the road, said Mirza Azam, the party's organising secretary, while reading out a message from the premier.

The minister said that the Padma Bridge is a revenge for the insult done by the World Bank to the Bangabandhu family by withdrawing from funding.

"The World Bank withdrew from financing the Padma Bridge, accusing us of corruption and theft," he said.

"They have tarnished our heroism, our dignity, our image. So I would say this Padma bridge is not a bridge of our ability. This bridge avenges our humiliation," the minister added.

Awami League praesidium members Abdur Rahman, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Shahjahan Khan spoke at the event among others.