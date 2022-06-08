People may be allowed to cross Padma Bridge on foot after inauguration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:54 pm

Related News

People may be allowed to cross Padma Bridge on foot after inauguration

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:54 pm
Photo: Prime Ministers Office
Photo: Prime Ministers Office

The government may allow mass people to cross the Padma Bridge on foot on 25 June, the inauguration day of the much anticipated project, said Awami League General Secretary and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

He also added that the decision is not final yet.

The minister said the bridge will remain closed for vehicles on inauguration day, and it would be open for cars from the following day of inauguration after a gazette is issued by the Bridges Division.

The minister made the remark on Wednesday at a meeting with members of parliaments from adjacent districts to the bridge along with other party leaders.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge and the bridges division along with the ruling Awami league will hold countrywide programmes to celebrate the event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed to keep a watchful eye so that there is no road accident while coming to the rally and no vehicles overtake others on the road, said Mirza Azam, the party's organising secretary, while reading out a message from the premier.

The minister said that the Padma Bridge is a revenge for the insult done by the World Bank to the Bangabandhu family by withdrawing from funding.

"The World Bank withdrew from financing the Padma Bridge, accusing us of corruption and theft," he said.

"They have tarnished our heroism, our dignity, our image. So I would say this Padma bridge is not a bridge of our ability. This bridge avenges our humiliation," the minister added.

Awami League praesidium members Abdur Rahman, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Shahjahan Khan spoke at the event among others.

Top News

Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

15h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

4h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

4h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

5h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble