People have no faith in BNP due to its double standard: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today (30 April) said the people have lost their faith in BNP due to the party's double standard.

"On the one hand, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they won't contest the elections but on the other hand, BNP leaders and workers submitted nomination papers for contesting the upcoming city elections in mayoral and councilor posts," he said in a statement.

The statement was issued in protest against BNP secretary general's "absolute falsehood".

Quader said BNP leaders have become frustrated after being rejected by the people again and again. So, they fear contesting polls and they always try to make the elections and the election process questionable.

He said BNP had destroyed the country's election system as the party founder military dictator Ziaur Rahman held 'yes-no' vote by keeping the military rule in force.

Holding the charge of army chief, Ziaur Rahman arranged the president election in 1978 and parliamentary elections in 1979, he said.

Following Zia's footprints, his wife Khaleda Zia held voter-less farcical election on February 15, 1996 to prolong her staying in state power, he said.

The AL general secretary said Mirpur and Magura by-elections which were held during the BNP's tenure have been regarded as the scandalous incidents in the country's history.

About Mirza Fakhrul's comment "Awami League doesn't believe in democracy," Quader said AL has waged protracted struggles and movements for establishing the people's democratic rights as well as their rights to vote and food.

The voting rights of the country's people have been established at the hands of Awami League, he said, adding that certainly AL will not receive the lesson of democracy from BNP.

He said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman gifted the people curfew-like democracy. Zia had established military dictatorship in the country in the name of democracy, he mentioned.

The minister said BNP hindered the country's democratic advancement and obstructed the people's rights to vote again and again.