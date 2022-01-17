People to evaluate whether we’ve succeeded or not: Narayanganj returning officer

Bangladesh

Zia Chowdhury
17 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

People to evaluate whether we’ve succeeded or not: Narayanganj returning officer

From the very beginning, there were many questions in the minds of many people whether the election would be free, fair and neutral, she says

Zia Chowdhury
17 January, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 10:36 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

From the very beginning, the Election Commission (EC) took the just-concluded Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) election as a challenge and the countrymen will now evaluate how successful it has been, said Returning Officer Mahfuza Akter on Monday.

"It was the last election of the present commission. So from the beginning, we took this as a challenge. The results of which you have already seen," Mahfuza, also regional election officer for the Dhaka Region, said in a conversation with The Business Standard on Monday afternoon.

In the much-hyped elections on Sunday, Awami League's Selina Hayat Ivy secured her third consecutive victory for the mayoral post by defeating her nearest rival independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker by a wide margin.  

The returning officer said from the very beginning, there were many questions in the minds of many people whether the election would be free, fair and neutral.

"We were hoping to present the people in Narayanganj a fair election. We have all worked in that way and election commissioners have provided us with necessary instructions to this end," she went on.

"We had promised a fair election. Now I can say that we have been able to arrange a nice, bloodless election which has been better than people's expectations," she said.

In response to a question on how it was possible to arrange such an election, Mahfuza Akhter said the local district administration, Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh, police, Ansar and particularly all candidates and their supporters cooperated with the EC.

She said no major untoward incidents, clashes or violence took place in Narayanganj and the people there have helped the commission organise such an election.

The regional election official further said usually union parishad elections are held on the same date in different unions under two to three upazilas in a district. This happens all over the country. In such a situation, the members of the law enforcement agencies have to divide into groups to ensure security in all the election areas.

She said, however, no election took place in the nearby districts alongside the city corporation polls. In fact, the only target of the commission was Narayanganj. That is why adequate measures were taken.

Regarding the complexity of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Mahfuza Akhter said for the first time the voting took place in Narayanganj using EVMs. It took some time for many women and elderly people to get used to voting in this process as they were new.

However, the election official does not see 56% voter turnout as a serious problem.

"Voters will be able to say why they did not come to vote. But we did not have any lacking in creating an environment for elections. We have never heard of such a thing that anyone could not come to vote," said the returning officer. 

She further said her work experience in the field level with the Election Commission has helped in organising such a large scale election.

Before serving as the regional election officer for the Dhaka Region, she worked at the EC Secretariat.
 

Top News

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

10h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

10h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1d | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre