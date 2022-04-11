People entering Bangladesh can now complete health declaration from home 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 02:50 pm

Related News

People entering Bangladesh can now complete health declaration from home 

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 02:50 pm
Photo: Pinterest
Photo: Pinterest

Passengers coming to Bangladesh, from now on, will be able to fill out their personal health declaration forms from the comforts of their homes.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recently wrote to the authorities of the country's land, sea and air ports in this regard, confirmed official sources. 

Earlier, people entering the country had to complete the health declaration form by hand before immigration at the port grounds. 

They had to wait in long queues, for long hours, in order to submit the form to the designated desk.

To alleviate these sufferings, the DGHS has made arrangements so that people can provide their health details to the government online.

However, Passengers must complete their health declaration forms within three days of travel. 

One must visit the link – http://healthdeclaration.dghs.gov.bd – and fill out the form with all necessary information.

After that, the passengers will get a virtual health card with a QR code on it.

A printed copy of the card will be inspected by the concerned officials during departure.

After arrival, passengers will have to show their health cards to the port authorities to be allowed inside the country.

Top News / Aviation

Bangladesh / aviation / Travel / health declaration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

4h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

3h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

1h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

17h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

18h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance