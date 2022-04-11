People entering Bangladesh can now complete health declaration from home 

Passengers coming to Bangladesh, from now on, will be able to fill out their personal health declaration forms from the comforts of their homes.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recently wrote to the authorities of the country's land, sea and air ports in this regard, confirmed official sources.

Earlier, people entering the country had to complete the health declaration form by hand before immigration at the port grounds.

They had to wait in long queues, for long hours, in order to submit the form to the designated desk.

To alleviate these sufferings, the DGHS has made arrangements so that people can provide their health details to the government online.

However, Passengers must complete their health declaration forms within three days of travel.

One must visit the link – http://healthdeclaration.dghs.gov.bd – and fill out the form with all necessary information.

After that, the passengers will get a virtual health card with a QR code on it.

A printed copy of the card will be inspected by the concerned officials during departure.

After arrival, passengers will have to show their health cards to the port authorities to be allowed inside the country.