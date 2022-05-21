People desperate for relief in Sylhet

Thousands of people gathered at a relief distribution event in front of the Companiganj Upazila Complex in Sylhet on Saturday morning to get relief. Photo: Courtesy

People from different flood-hit areas in Sylhet require relief.

Many are leaving shelter homes due to a lack of food. The biggest crisis is the scarcity of drinking water.

The district administration, however, claimed that there is still a large number of relief supplies which are being distributed in phases.

At a relief distribution event in front of the Companiganj Upazila Complex in Sylhet on Saturday morning, there were 120 relief packets. But thousands of people gathered to get relief. At one stage, the flood victims started fighting with one another for the relief packets, forcing the police to charge batons to control them. Many came to seek relief and were beaten with sticks.

Returning from a tour abroad, Expatriate Welfare and Employment Minister Imran Ahmed came to see the flood situation in his area on Saturday. He inaugurated the relief distribution programme in Companiganj where the clash over relief occurred.

People who came there seeking relief alleged that they had been trapped in water for about 10 days, but had not received any relief so far.

They said Minister Imran Ahmed inaugurated the relief distribution programme handing over the packets to 4/5 people in the morning. He then left the venue. After the departure of the minister, quarrels broke out among the flood-affected people over relief packages.

Expressing displeasure at not getting relief, Niaz Ahmed, a stone worker from Parua village in Companiganj, said that the chairman and members of the union had made a list of the people of their choice. "We are almost starving, but our names are not on the list. I am unemployed as stone extraction from the river has stopped due to the flood," he said.

At the inaugural function of the relief distribution, Minister Imran Ahmed said, "We have enough relief. There is no shortage of relief supplies. The administration has already started distributing relief."

Addressing the flood victims, the minister said, "You will have to suffer for a few days. We will try to reduce your suffering. You will be rehabilitated after the water recedes."

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Sylhet improved a bit on Saturday as the water level of River Surma decreased. However, Water Development Board officials said it would take at least five more days for the water to recede from the flooded area.

However, the suffering of the flood victims did not decrease. Lack of electricity and gas, drinking water crisis as well as water-borne diseases are spreading in the affected areas. More than 100 people have been diagnosed with diarrhoea in the district, according to the district civil surgeon's office.

Tofail Ahmed, a resident of Atgram area of ​​Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet, said that water flooded his house eight days ago. "I cannot even get out of the house because of the water. As a result, there has been a food crisis. But, so far, I have got no relief," he said.

Romena Begum, a housewife in a slum in Ghasitula in Sylhet city, could not find drinking water anywhere. "I cannot afford to buy water," she said.

Rubel Ahmed, a day labourer from Kandigar area of ​​Sylhet Sadar upazila, got some rice last Wednesday. "Since the stove is submerged in water, there is no opportunity to cook at home. What will I do with this rice?" he asked.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Mujibur Rahman also claimed that there is adequate relief. "We still have 100 metric tonnes of rice. Even today I have allocated 75 metric tonnes of rice to different unions. So far, 305 metric tonnes of rice have been distributed. Cash is also being distributed," he said.

The flood situation ensued in Sylhet on 11 May due to heavy downpours. Companiganj is one of the worst affected upazilas. Almost all the unions of the upazila were inundated by flooding, leaving about 50,000 families in dire straits. The total number of waterlogged people in the district is 1.5 million.