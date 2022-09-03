People demand to declare 21 Ctg spots as no-horn zone

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:23 pm

Related News

People demand to declare 21 Ctg spots as no-horn zone

The demand was made in a human chain organised by Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation in front of Chattogram Press Club in the city yesterday

TBS Report
03 September, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2022, 10:23 pm
Cartoon on using hydraulic horns

People from different walks of life have demanded to declare 21 places in Chattogram city as silent areas and impose a ban on honking horns there to prevent sound pollution.

The demand was made in a human chain organised by the Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation in front of Chattogram Press Club in the city yesterday.

The areas people demanded to make free from sound pollution are – Tigerpass, Batali Hill, Jilapi Hill, Court Hill, CRB, DC Hill, Serson Road, Jamburi Field, Fayez Lake, Bayezid Link Road, Women University Area, Sea-Beach Area, Jhautala, Nasirabad Government Girls School, Golpahar, Prabartak, Chattaswari, Mehdibagh, OR Nizam Road, MM Ali Road, and KB Fazlul Quader Road.

Hydraulic horn is a major source of noise pollution. It would be greatly reduced if the hydraulic horns are banned, said speakers at the human chain.

Besides, people make loud noises during festival celebrations, but they do not know how harmful it is, said the speakers.

Advocate Sunil Kumar Sarkar, veteran human rights activist; Advocate Anwar Hossain, former senior vice president of Chattogram District Bar Association; Dr Mohammad Sanaullah, treasurer of Chattogram Mother and Child Hospital; Advocate Khademul Islam Chowdhury, Bangladesh's first visually impaired lawyer; Syed Mohammad Haroon, finance secretary; Advocate Golam Mawla Murad, human rights activist;  Sujan Barua, the founder of an anti-sound pollution movement in Chattogram; and Lutfunnahar Rupsa, chief executive of CDC, an organisation for the disabled, spoke at the programme.

Speakers at the programme also sought people's cooperation to spread the social movement against sound pollution all over Bangladesh.

Zia Habib Ahsan, president of Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation's Chattogram branch, presided over the programme.

Mahamudur Rahman Shawon, convenor of the organising committee of the human chain, moderated the discussion.

At the end of the programme, stickers against sound pollution were put on various vehicles plying on the road in front of the press club.

Top News

Chattogram / No Horn Zone’ / horn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

9h | Food
A male Shama singing. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Song of Shama: ‘Relieves my deepest griefs!’

7h | Panorama
Photos: The Nest

The Nest: A multi-cuisine restaurant with a homely atmosphere

11h | Food
Illustration: TBS

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

Which method takes the most space to produce electricity

9h | Videos
Potassium salt lowers health hazards

Potassium salt lowers health hazards

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The curse of Jurgen Klopp

12h | Videos
A language that has no word for 'no'

A language that has no word for 'no'

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman