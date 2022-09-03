People demand to declare 21 Ctg spots as no-horn zone

People from different walks of life have demanded to declare 21 places in Chattogram city as silent areas and impose a ban on honking horns there to prevent sound pollution.

The demand was made in a human chain organised by the Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation in front of Chattogram Press Club in the city yesterday.

The areas people demanded to make free from sound pollution are – Tigerpass, Batali Hill, Jilapi Hill, Court Hill, CRB, DC Hill, Serson Road, Jamburi Field, Fayez Lake, Bayezid Link Road, Women University Area, Sea-Beach Area, Jhautala, Nasirabad Government Girls School, Golpahar, Prabartak, Chattaswari, Mehdibagh, OR Nizam Road, MM Ali Road, and KB Fazlul Quader Road.

Hydraulic horn is a major source of noise pollution. It would be greatly reduced if the hydraulic horns are banned, said speakers at the human chain.

Besides, people make loud noises during festival celebrations, but they do not know how harmful it is, said the speakers.

Advocate Sunil Kumar Sarkar, veteran human rights activist; Advocate Anwar Hossain, former senior vice president of Chattogram District Bar Association; Dr Mohammad Sanaullah, treasurer of Chattogram Mother and Child Hospital; Advocate Khademul Islam Chowdhury, Bangladesh's first visually impaired lawyer; Syed Mohammad Haroon, finance secretary; Advocate Golam Mawla Murad, human rights activist; Sujan Barua, the founder of an anti-sound pollution movement in Chattogram; and Lutfunnahar Rupsa, chief executive of CDC, an organisation for the disabled, spoke at the programme.

Speakers at the programme also sought people's cooperation to spread the social movement against sound pollution all over Bangladesh.

Zia Habib Ahsan, president of Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation's Chattogram branch, presided over the programme.

Mahamudur Rahman Shawon, convenor of the organising committee of the human chain, moderated the discussion.

At the end of the programme, stickers against sound pollution were put on various vehicles plying on the road in front of the press club.