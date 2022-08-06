People crowd filling stations following announcement of fuel price hike

People thronged filling stations in different parts of the country after the government announced a hike in fuel prices effective from midnight.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) increased the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk34 per litre and octane by Tk46 per litre.

Our Noakhali correspondent reported that motorcyclists continued thronging petrol pumps since news of the increase in fuel prices spread on social media around 10:30pm on Friday.

A few petrol pumps in the district stopped selling fuel after 11pm after learning of the news of price hike. Later, with the intervention of the police, M/s ASM Zahirul Islam filling station of Chaumuhani in Begumganj started selling fuel again at the previous price.

However, no more than Tk300 of fuel was given to a motorcycle.

Customers got frustrated not being able to get fuel as per demand.

With the new rate, each litre diesel and kerosene will cost Tk114 and Octane Tk135, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Friday night (5 August.)

Petrol pumps in Satkhira were seen overcrowded by motorcyclists following the announcement.

At 11:30pm at M/s Millennium Eureka filling station in the district, at least 200-250 motorcyclists were seen thronging the pump to get fuel.

However, the pump authorities did not sell fuel to anyone for more than Tk200.