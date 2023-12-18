People of Bangladesh, its institutions will decide how polls should be held: Pankaj Saran

The people of Bangladesh and its institutions will decide how the national elections will be held and no one has the right or issue any judgement on this issue, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pankaj Saran said on 18 Dec

The people of Bangladesh and its institutions will decide how the national elections will be held and no one has the right or issue any judgement on this issue, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pankaj Saran said today.

"Elections are important for every country. Every country has its own method and institutions. You have everything," he said while responding to a question at a function.

The Indian diplomat said election is an issue, and it is a decision to be taken by its people. "Otherwise, what is the meaning or concept of independence? We wish you all the best in this endeavour."

He reiterated that it is for the people to decide who they elect.

Pankaj said they wish the election process goes as per the wish of the people, and it goes peacefully.

He said India is also a big democratic country, but it is not exporting democracy to other countries.

The Daily Bhorer Kagoj hosted the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Memorial Lecture-2023 on "Bangladesh-India relations: Role Model of Relations" at a hotel in Dhaka.

Former Ambassador Tariq Karim also spoke at the event moderated by Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta.

Highlighting the achievements that the two countries achieved together over the last 15 years, Pankaj Saran said there will always be unfinished agenda in any relations including the relations between Bangladesh and India.