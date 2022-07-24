People of Bangladesh are pious, not fanatics: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said there is no room for extremism and militancy in Bangladesh as people of this country are pious, not fanatics.

"We are religious, not fanatics. That's why Bangladesh is not like Syria-Iraq," he said while addressing a book unveiling ceremony at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the city.

Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police published the book titled "Extremism and Terrorism in the View of Islam".

Kamal said an attempt was made to turn the country into a militant one, but it was handled with an iron hand.

"We witnessed arson terrorism and setting fire on vehicles and homes. When we controlled those, we saw a new chapter of militancy," he added.

Italian citizen Tabela Caesar was killed in city, Japanese citizen was killed in Rangpur, priest of Iskan temple was killed in Panchagarh, priest of Buddhist temple was killed in Bandarban, Shi'aa mosque came under bomb attack and conspiracies were hatched to launch bomb attack on mosques, the minister said, adding that there was a plan behind those incidents to make Bangladesh a militant state.

Noting that an attempt was made to paralyze the country in the name of IS, he said following the attacks in Sholakia Eidgah, Holy Artisan and other places, people all over the world especially America said that Bangladesh is ruined.

"Bangladesh has turned around from there," Kamal added.

"Those who were trying to establish Bangladesh as a failed state are still active," he said, adding the law enforcement agencies are dealing with it cautiously.

There was an attempt to label Islam as a religion of extremism and terrorism all over the world, the minister said, adding, but that was not possible in Bangladesh though several Muslim countries, including Syria, have been destroyed.

Stating that Islam has never supported militancy and terrorism, Kamal said, those who are killing people in the name of Jihad have no relations with Islam.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md Akhter Hossain and Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed spoke at the function as special guests with ATU Chief Md Kamrul Ahsan in the chair.

President of the editors' panel of the book "Extremism and Terrorism in the View of Islam" and Imam of the Sholakia Eidgah Allama Farid Uddin Masud also spoke at the function while senior officials of the Bangladesh Police were present.

Akhter said vested groups, including Israel, are plotting to label Islam as a radical terrorist religion where Muslims are being used.

In order to prevent these conspiracies, Islamic scholars should disseminate the real interpretation of the religion to the people, he added.