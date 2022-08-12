People in Bangladesh are living in heaven amid global recession: Momen

Compared to people of other countries going through the global recession, Bangladeshis are in a heaven-like situation, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"The people of Bangladesh are in heaven compared to other countries going through the global recession," the minister said after attending a meeting regarding the expansion of MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet on Friday (12 August).

"Panic is being spread that Bangladesh will end up like Sri Lanka. It has no basis in reality," he added.

Asked if the government will ask the Swiss banks to provide information on money launderers Dr Momen said, "They do not want to provide information. It is their mental problem."

The Foreign Minister said that in the past, the Ministry of Finance and the Bangladesh Bank sent a letter to the Swiss Bank mentioning the names of 67 people and asked for their financial information. Although the information was requested several times, the Swiss ambassador said that the information was not requested.

Referring to Switzerland as a friendly country to Bangladesh, the foreign minister urged them not to distort information.

Minister of State for Aviation and Tourism, Advocate Mahbub Ali, Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation Mokammel Hossain and other senior officials of the administration were present in the meeting.

"According to the instructions of the Prime Minister, Sylhet Osmani International Airport is being developed to be used as a regional hub. We have progressed so far that in the future direct flights will go from Sylhet to New York," Advocate Mahbub Ali said.