People are getting benefits of our development works: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the people of the country are now enjoying the benefits of the development works done by the Awami League government.

"Many can say many things. But the people of the country are getting benefits from the work we are doing for them. The grassroots of the country are at the centre of our development programmes," she said.

The premier said this while opening the 100 newly constructed bridges to traffic in 25 districts through video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said her government has been able to make enough socio-economic development for the people of the country. The per capita income has risen to US$ 2824 in the country.

Describing the inauguration of 100 bridges all at a time as a historic incident, she said the construction of the bridges would help maintain the law and order as well as accelerate economic development in every respective area.

Besides, agricultural production would increase, and marketing of goods and transportation systems would ease, she said.